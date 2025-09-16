AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Monday held talks with a US delegation led by Senior Official in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour Jacob McGee.

The meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic fields, according to a ministry statement.

Both sides underscored the strength of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, emphasising the importance of building on these ties to support private-sector-led reforms and economic growth. They also discussed ways to improve the investment climate and business environment in the Kingdom.

Qudah highlighted Jordan’s ongoing efforts to uphold the rule of law, protect labour and economic rights, and create a favourable environment for sustainable growth. These efforts, he said, include enhancing governance, improving the investor experience, and promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

He outlined the government’s key priorities under the Economic Modernisation Vision, stressing the importance of economic empowerment programmes, increasing the competitiveness of productive sectors, and strengthening the role of the private sector.

Qudah reiterated Jordan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the US, particularly in trade and investment.

For his part, McGee reiterated the United States' continued support for Jordan’s reform agenda and emphasised the value of private-sector investment partnerships.

He also expressed Washington’s interest in maintaining close coordination with Amman, especially in light of regional challenges, noting Jordan's role as a pillar of stability in the region.

