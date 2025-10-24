AMMAN — Jordan's local revenues increased by approximately JD257.4 million during the first eight months of 2025, reaching JD6.194 billion, up from JD5.936 billion in the same period of 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance. The rise was driven by higher tax revenues, which grew by JD165.9 million, and non-tax revenues, which increased by JD91.5 million.

Total expenditures during the same period reached JD7.795 billion, including JD7.069 billion in current spending and JD725.6 million in capital spending. Capital expenditures rose by around JD 86 million compared with the same period last year.

