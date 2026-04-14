AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) on Sunday announced an increase in the selling price of phosphoric acid for the second quarter of the 2026, reaching $1,360 per tonne, up from $1,290 in the first quarter.

The company said that the $70 per tonne increase was agreed upon with major consumers in India, reflecting international confidence in the quality of Jordanian products and the reliability of its supply chains, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This price hike highlights the company's strong financial position and high negotiating power in international markets.

JPMC also reported a record surge in the selling price of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, which increased by around $100 per tonne compared to the first quarter of 2026.

This rise is expected to directly enhance the company’s profitability and expand its global market share.

The company noted active export operations at the Aqaba export port, where four vessels are currently awaiting their turn to load Jordanian phosphate for various international destinations, indicating rising global demand for the raw material.

Additionally, the port received a vessel to load phosphoric acid produced by the Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMC, for export to India.

The success extended to the company’s joint industrial ventures, with products from the Jordan-Japan Fertiliser Company witnessing increased demand and intensive export orders from various foreign countries, providing a new revenue stream for the group.

As part of its strategy to ensure production continuity despite current geopolitical challenges, JPMC received a vessel loaded with ammonia, an essential raw material in fertilizer manufacturing.

This ensures uninterrupted production and supports the company’s ability to meet its international commitments.

The company emphasised that these positive indicators, including higher contractual prices and increased logistical demand, position JPMC as a global leader, contributing significantly to its profits and the national economy while demonstrating an ability to transform challenges into successful investment opportunities.

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