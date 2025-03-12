AMMAN: In the presence of HRH Basma Bint Talal, chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Goodwill Campaign,implemented by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), the campaign on Monday signed a cooperation agreement with the Industrial Cities Investors Association in Irbid.

The agreement, signed by JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghistani and association President Imad Naddaf, focuses on enhancingcooperation between the campaign and the association by creating job opportunities for beneficiaries in the industrial sector.

It seeks to align training programmes with labour market needs, equipping unemployed young men and women with the necessary skills to secure employment in Irbid’s industrial sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Princess Basma highlighted the importance of sustaining the partnership, which has facilitated employment in the Al Hassan Industrial City since 2013, helping to reduce unemployment and improve living standards in local communities.

The princess underscored the significance of social responsibility in encouraging factories and investors to engage with the campaign’s initiatives, particularly in empowering women and increasing their economic participation.

She noted that the campaign remains committed to supporting vulnerable families, especially those headed by women, through both immediate aid and long-term programmes that foster social solidarity and volunteer work.

Princess Basma also stressed the campaign’s role in funding productive projects that enable women to work from home, helping them become self-reliant and financially independent.

Daghistani said that JOHUD will enhance its employment office model by enhancing follow-up mechanisms, ensuring employer compliance, and implementing training and awareness programmes to improve workplace efficiency.

She also stressed the importance of breaking stereotypes about women working in factories while ensuring a safe and supportive work environment.

Naddaf highlighted the "longstanding"partnership between JOHUD and the association, which has successfully connected job seekers with industrial employers over the past 12 years.

The new agreement, he said, will further support the campaign’s initiatives, with factories in Al Hassan Industrial City set to offer some 1,000 new job opportunities for young people in Irbid within two months.

Naddaf also reaffirmed the industrial sector’s appreciation for the support provided by His Majesty King Abdullah, citing his directives to encourage investment, streamline procedures and attract investors.



During her visit, Princess Basma launched the Goodwill Campaign’s Ramadan initiatives in Irbid.

At Umm Salma Elementary School, she met with women-headed families and participated in distributing aid and food parcels to 200 underprivileged families in the Turkmanneighbourhood.

She also presented Eid gifts and clothing to 100 orphaned children.

At the Nobles Charitable Society, the princessannounced support for a local handicrafts, embroidery, and shemagh hemming project.

She also extended assistance for four home-based production initiatives led by women, calling for their integration into JOHUD’s Women’s Empowerment Programme to further benefit from its resources.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

