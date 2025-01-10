AMMAN — The general Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Jordan increased by 0.81 per cent during the first 11 months of 2024, reaching 87.65 points compared to 86.94 points for the same period in 2023, according to the Department of Statistics' monthly report.

The manufacturing industries saw a slight rise of 0.11 per cent, while the extractive industries and electricity production surged by 7.96 per cent and 5.41 per cent, respectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In November 2024, the index rose by 3.08 per cent year-on-year, reaching 87.91 percentage points compared to 85.29 percentage points in November 2023.

This increase was driven by a 2.81 per cent rise in manufacturing production, a 1.92 per cent increase in extractive industries production, and an 8.33 per cent boost in electricity production, according to the report issued on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, the index for November 2024 rose by 0.80 per cent from October, with the manufacturing sector rose by 1.52 per cent, electricity production rose by 1.72 per cent, while the extractive industries sector saw a decline of 10.39 per cent.

