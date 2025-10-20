AMMAN — The total value of individual credit facilities in Jordan rose by JD56 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared with the first quarter, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

The value of these facilities reached JD14.156 billion in Q2, up from JD14.1 billion in Q1. Of this total, JD11.307 billion was granted to males, while JD2.849 billion went to females, compared with JD2.724 billion in the previous quarter, the CBJ said in a statement.

The number of loans extended to males during the second quarter stood at around 1.256 million, while females received around 362,000 loans, bringing the total number of individual loans to about 1.63 million, slightly up from 1.623 million in Q1.

Geographically, Amman accounted for the largest share of total credit facilities, with about JD28.989 billion out of the overall JD35.473 billion. Irbid followed with JD1.869 billion, while Tafileh recorded the lowest value at JD148 million, followed by Ajloun with around JD179 million.

