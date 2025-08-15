AMMAN — The intense heatwave gripping the Kingdom is expected to gradually subside starting Friday, with more moderate summer weather returning by the end of the weekend, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

On Friday, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast as the impact of the heatwave begins to diminish, with conditions to remain generally hot across most regions, especially in desert areas where dust may be stirred, according to JMD.

By Saturday, temperatures will decline further, approaching seasonal averages for this time of year. Weather conditions are expected to be typical for summer, moderate over the highlands and plains, and relatively hot in the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, JMD said.

JMD said that a slight additional decrease in temperatures is anticipated on Sunday, with most areas to experience regular summer weather, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot.

JMD Director Raed Khattab said that this was the first heatwaveto affect the Kingdom this year and it concluded after breaking three national temperature records.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

