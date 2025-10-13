AMMAN — The Cabinet approved an agreement on Sunday to transfer financing worth 30 million euros between the Ministry of Finance and the German Development Bank (KfW), aimed at supporting the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project and inclusive education programmes for persons with disabilities.

The agreement was endorsed during Sunday’s Cabinet session, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

As per the agreement, 25 million euros will be allocated to the National Carrier Project, while 5 million euros will support efforts to integrate persons with disabilities into Jordan’s education system.

The agreement is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to secure funding for the National Water Carrier, one of Jordan’s most vital strategic infrastructure projects, the statement said.

Upon completion, the National Water Carrier Project will be Jordan’s first large-scale desalination plant, one of the largest in the world, and the country’s largest infrastructure project to date.

Spanning 450 kilometers, the project will provide a reliable water supply of 300 million cubic metres annually to much of the Kingdom, improving water distribution, alleviating pressure on existing resources, and helping to replenish over-extracted aquifers to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for Jordan's future.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

