AMMAN — Comprehensive Government Service Centres have completed more than 4.1 million transactions and received over 1.6 million visitors by the end of September, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Samirat said on Saturday.

The minister highlighted the pivotal role of the centres in enhancing citizens’ trust in public services and simplifying bureaucratic procedures, describing them as a practical embodiment of the Kingdom’s economic and administrative modernisation efforts.

Samirat also said the ministry currently operates nine service centres across the Kingdom and plans to expand the network to 16 centres in the near future, ensuring citizens can access services locally in modern, integrated facilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“The centres serve as a model for integrating digital services with in-person support, improving public sector efficiency and enhancing the quality of life for citizens,” Samirat said.

He added that the ministry is continuously developing the centres and introducing new services, in line with national modernisation goals and the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein to place citizens at the centre of the development process.

Visitors to the centres commended the services, highlighting the staff’s cooperation, efficiency, and professionalism, which allow transactions to be completed smoothly and quickly. Some suggested expanding fully electronic services via the “Sanad” app and adding more services, particularly those related to the Ministry of Interior.

The service centres offer a wide range of government services: the Maqablin centre provides 153 services through 29 institutions; Queen Alia International Airport offers 61 services across 22 institutions; Irbid delivers 146 services via 29 institutions; Tafilah handles 162 services; Aqaba provides 173; Ma’an offers 150; Madaba delivers 144; Jerash provides 143; and Karak handles 145 services.

The ministry plans to gradually expand the number of institutions and services at each centre based on citizen needs.

The centres use multiple tools to measure citizen satisfaction and collect feedback, including the “Bikhidmatkum” platform, email, the National Contact Centre, social media, on-site tablets, quarterly surveys, and the Citizen Service Office, ensuring continuous improvement in service quality.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

