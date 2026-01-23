AMMAN — Jordan’s overall fuel sales totalled 3,572.8 million litres in 2025, slightly down from 3,645 million litres in 2024, reflecting a 2 per cent drop. According to figures from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, sales of 90-octane gasoline declined from 1,588.4 million litres to 1,509.0 million litres, a 5.0 per cent decrease.

Meanwhile, sales of 95-octane gasoline increased from 148.9 million litres to 161.0 million litres, up 8.1 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Diesel sales rose from 1,805.9 million litres to 1,822.2 million litres, an increase of 0.9 per cent, while kerosene sales fell from 102.5 million litres to 80.6 million litres, a 21.4 per cent decline.

