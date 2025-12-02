AMMAN — The fuel pricing committee on Sunday announced the prices of petroleum derivatives for the period between December 1 and 31, following its monthly review of global oil and fuel prices.

According to the committee, international prices recorded a "slight" increase in the cost of 90-octane and 95-octane gasoline, as well as diesel, compared with October averages.

After applying the pricing formula based on global market movements, the committee said that prices of 90-octane and 95-octane gasoline will rise by 5 fils per litre each, while diesel will increase by 20 fils per litre, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

Under the revision, the price of 90-octane gasoline will be set at 850 fils per litre, up from 845 fils, and 95-octane gasoline will be priced at 1.080 dinars per litre, up from 1.075 dinars. Diesel will be sold at 705 fils per litre, compared with 685 fils previously.

The committee decided to keep the price of kerosene unchanged at 620 fils per litre, and maintain the price of a 12.5-kilogramme household gas cylinder at JD7.

Also on Sunday, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Ziad Saida announced that the commission has decided to set the fuel price difference charge on electricity bills for August 2025 at zero.

Saida noted that the approved rate remains unchanged from that of July.

