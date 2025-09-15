AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Saturday inaugurated a new power substation in downtown Amman and an advanced customer service centre in Ruseifa, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Jordan’s electricity infrastructure and improve service delivery.

Operated by the Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO), the projects aim to enhance grid readiness, meet growing energy demands, and expand communication channels with consumers, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, attended by Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Chief Ziad Saaydeh and JEPCO Director General Hassan Abdullah, Kharabsheh said the projects reflect the energy sector’s collaborative approach to addressing public needs efficiently and ensuring the stability of the national grid.

“These initiatives are part of our broader strategy to enhance energy security and deliver reliable, high-quality services to citizens,” he said.

Saaydeh affirmed the EMRC’s role in monitoring technical and operational plans across the sector, noting that the commission supports companies’ efforts to ensure supply reliability and swiftly address challenges in electricity loads.

Abdullah highlighted JEPCO’s ongoing strategic plan, which includes expanding and upgrading substations, modernizing the grid, and enhancing operational performance. He also emphasized the importance of advanced service centers in improving customer engagement and service efficiency.

During the visit, Kharabsheh toured the newly completed “Al Maqar” substation in downtown Amman, where he was briefed on its technical capabilities and role in improving electricity service in the capital and surrounding areas.

JEPCO has been implementing a series of infrastructure projects since last year, including the construction of 19 substations across Amman, Zarqa, Madaba, and Balqa, at a total investment of approximately JD80 million. The projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

According to JEPCO, the upgrades are expected to reduce technical losses, increase grid efficiency, and provide additional capacity to meet rising demand, particularly due to the growing use of air conditioning, heating systems, and electric vehicles.

