AMMAN — The Zarqa Free Zone is witnessing “intense” activity from traders clearing vehicles ahead of government decisions to restructure the vehicle sector, set to take effect on November 1.

Director of the Zarqa Free Zone Customs Rakad Issa told Al Mamlaka TV that the centre implemented a special plan to facilitate local vehicle clearance and avoid delays.

Measures include enhancing the vehicle department with additional staff, extending working hours until all transactions are completed, operating on holidays and Fridays, implementing a pre-estimation system to speed up procedures, and coordinating with all relevant authorities.

The average daily customs declarations currently range between 700–800.

Jihad Abu Nasser, representative of the automobile sector at the Zarqa Free Zone, said that traders' activity is increasing daily, with around 900 vehicles cleared per day.

He noted that no new government measures are planned before the decisions take effect and any adjustments will occur after evaluating the outcomes.

Issa warned that if the current clearance pace continues, the strategic vehicle stock in the free zone could be depleted.

