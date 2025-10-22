AMMAN — Director-General of Jordan Customs Major General Ahmad Akalik on Tuesday stressed the department’s commitment to the Cabinet’s decision to stop customs clearance for vehicles that do not meet specifications, effective November 1, 2025.

Akalik urged citizens, traders and investors to “take advantage of the opportunity to clear vehicles covered by the government decision before the beginning of November and complete their transactions in time.”

Director of the Zarqa Free Zone Customs Rakad Issa announced that employees at the centre’s vehicle section would continue working on Friday, October 24 and Friday, October 31, to complete customs clearance transactions for vehicles in light of the increasing volume of such procedures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also noted that daily working hours have been extended until the completion of the final transaction each day through the end of the month.

These measures aim to facilitate the completion of vehicle clearance transactions in response to the growing number of customs procedures related to vehicles, Petra reported.

