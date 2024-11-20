AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session on Tuesday, decided to extend a previous decision granting a 75-per-cent exemption from fees on agricultural and horticultural goods prepared for export.

The exemption requires payment of outstanding fees by December 31, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision, made during the session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, aims to support the sustainability of the agricultural sector, preserve jobs, and enhance agricultural exports, thereby increasing the sector's contribution to the national economy and growth rates in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The decision is based on the Wholesale Markets for Horticultural Products Regulation for the Greater Amman Municipality No. 169 of 2016.

The Council of Ministers also approved the adoption of the Green Government Procurement Policy Document.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones of Oman.

The memorandum seeks to enhance the exchange of expertise on laws, regulations, and procedures related to the management, operation, and development of special economic zones, as well as sharing data and information on investment and trade exchange between the two countries.

The Council of Ministers also approved Jordan’s membership, represented by the National Cyber Security Centre, in the international common criteria arrangement.

The membership aims to enhance Jordan’s credibility in cybersecurity, facilitate cooperation and mutual recognition in evaluating and certifying cybersecurity products, and ensure that IT products and security profiles are assessed according to high and consistent standards.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

