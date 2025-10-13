AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday, approved the expansion of the Rural Economic Growth and Employment Project – Phase III.

Implemented by the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) with $15 million in funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the six-year project aims to strengthen the technical and competitive capacities of small-scale farmers and medium- and small-sized agricultural enterprises, creating job opportunities for young Jordanians across the Kingdom.

About 30 per cent of the project’s initiatives would focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Since its launch, the programme has generated over 7,000 direct jobs, provided more than 2,000 grants for productive and entrepreneurial projects, including water harvesting, hydroponics, irrigation, and well rehabilitation, and financed over 2,300 small agricultural ventures. It has also helped farmers and exporters obtain quality and standards certifications, the statement read.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to its previous decision on the seizure of debtors’ assets in favour of the Public Funds Directorate at the Ministry of Finance.

Under the amendment, the seizure of immovable assets will be limited to the value of the debt, instead of exceeding it as previously applied. Seizure of movable assets will continue in line with existing regulations, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved an $11 million grant from the Government of South Korea to finance the establishment of the Korean-Jordanian Institute for Engineering and Technology Training at the University of Jordan.

The initiative, part of Jordanian-Korean cooperation, aims to enhance the quality of engineering education and provide an enabling learning environment in line with international standards, the statement said.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the procedures for establishing a UNICEF Global Office and a new UNICEF Regional Office covering the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Central Asia in Amman.

The move is intended to strengthen cooperation with UNICEF, support the organisation’s programmes for children in Jordan and the wider region, and highlight the Kingdom’s role in hosting international organisations and supporting humanitarian and development efforts.

The Cabinet also endorsed the draft law ratifying the extradition agreement between Jordan and Uzbekistan for 2025, to be referred to the Lower House for approval.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment and its Rwandan counterpart on cooperation in environmental protection and climate change. The agreement seeks to strengthen bilateral relations and promote collaboration in clean energy, natural resource management, and climate change mitigation, in line with national legislation and international commitments.

