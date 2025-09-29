AMMAN — Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani announced a series of Cabinet decisions on Saturday he said aimed at stimulating economic activity and attracting investment in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZA).

The announcements followed a Cabinet session held in the southern port city of Aqaba.

During a press conference following the session, Momani revealed that the Cabinet had approved a one-time 50 per cent reduction in licensing and permit fees for 2025, targeting publicly registered transport vehicles operating within ASEZA.

The exemption applies to public taxis, medium-sized passenger vehicles, and public buses.

Momani stressed that Aqaba remains a strategic pillar in Jordan’s national development, serving as the Kingdom’s only maritime outlet on the Red Sea and a critical gateway for trade, imports, and exports.

He also highlighted the role of ASEZA in attracting investments and strengthening industrial, commercial, and service sectors.

The city also enjoys a prominent position as a tourist destination, owing to its rich natural and marine resources, he said. “With these attributes, Aqaba has emerged as a central hub supporting the national economy and boosting Jordan’s standing on both regional and global investment and tourism maps.”

He also highlighted the commitment of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Aqaba’s future, with an increasing focus on the blue economy, marine environmental conservation, and transforming the city into a centre of scientific research, tourism, and sustainability.

Among the most recent initiatives, Momani noted the launch of Aqaba Blue Ventures and the Global Centre for Ocean Restoration, both of which were introduced during the United Nations Ocean Conference. “These initiatives aim to harness technology and scientific research to preserve the health of the Gulf of Aqaba and its coral reef ecosystems.”

The Council of Ministers also approved tax settlements between taxpayers and ASEZA, based on legislation governing the resolution of outstanding claims dating back to 2022.

Under the decision, taxpayers must pay all outstanding amounts within two months from the date of issuance. The move aims to facilitate regulatory compliance, support the sustainability of economic activities, and ease the burden on businesses operating within the zone, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The Cabinet also approved a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) and its annexes, signed between the Aqaba Development Corporation, Aqaba Port Marine Services Company, Jordan National Shipping Lines, and Smit-Lamnalco Jordan.

The agreement seeks to ensure continuity in marine services, maintain the stability of port operations and shipping activity, and establish operational frameworks for marine services at the natural gas terminal.

The agreement also includes a feasibility study for related investments.

Momani noted that the partnership with one of the world’s leading maritime companies would enhance the skills and capacities of Jordanian professionals working in the sector, thereby improving service quality across the port system.

The Cabinet approved the implementation mechanisms for a decision made in July to grant Jordanian citizenship or five-year residency permits to qualifying investors.

Under the new framework, investors may acquire Jordanian citizenship by purchasing shares in Jordanian companies with a minimum value of JD1 million, or by establishing and registering projects within productive economic sectors.

A temporary Jordanian passport, valid for three years, may also be issued for those pursuing citizenship through investment.

The decision also facilitates five-year residency for non-investors who purchase property in Jordan, regardless of their previous residency status.

All applications, whether for citizenship, temporary passports, or residency, are subject to prior security clearance. Applications are to be submitted electronically or in hard copy to the Ministry of Investment using a designated application form, and will be reviewed by a specialised technical committee established for this purpose.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

