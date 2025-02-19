AMMAN: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved several legislative and strategic initiatives aimed at advancing the Kingdom’s economic, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Among the major decisions was the approval of the electricity draft law of 2025, aimed at replacing the temporary Electricity Law No. 64 of 2002, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The new bill outlines the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources’ role in setting policy for the electricity sector, aligning it with the best global practices.

The draft law also focuses on encouraging competition and investment in the sector while promoting the adoption of clean energy projects, including hydrogen energy.

The bill also introduces an article dubbed "independent self-generation and independent self-transmission of electric power" and "energy storage", and aims to enhance energy security, reduce electricity costs, and improve the efficiency of renewable energy projects.

The Cabinet also approved the rationale of the natural gas draft law of 2025, which aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The bill focuses on boosting investments in the natural gas sector and reducing energy costs, particularly for the industrial sector.

It also aims to promote competition and investment in the natural gas and green hydrogen sectors, regulate the gas market, and improve sectorial practices in line with global standards.

Also, the Council of Ministers approved the first phase of a public transportation network restructuring project between the Kingdom's governorates and Amman.

This phase focuses on high-demand routes, including Irbid-Amman, Karak-Amman, Jerash-Amman, and Salt-North Amman Bus Station.

The JD4.5-million project aims to improve public transport services and increase efficiency, with an annual target of nearly 10 million passengers.

It also includes plans for a gradual rollout and partnerships with the Greater Amman Municipality to reduce costs and improve service quality.

The Cabinet also approved the National Strategy for the Adaptation of the Health Sector to Climate Change for 2024, which focuses on raising awareness of climate change’s health impacts.

As one of the first countries to address this issue, Jordan plans to implement community outreach campaigns and conduct studies on climate-related health effects.

The Council of Ministers also approved a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at boosting cooperation with international organisations and other countries, including a $8.7-million grant from Japan to fund the development of a SCADA system for water supply in the Maan Governorate.

The system is expected to improve operational management, reduce water loss, and enhance service delivery.

Other approved agreements included collaborations in agriculture, such as the establishment of a Food Security and Nutrition Observatory for the Mashreq region, funded by the FAO. The initiative aims to enhance food security in the region by providing data analysis and early warning systems.

The Cabinet also approved an amended plant variety registration system, which aligns with the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants agreement.

This system is envisioned to streamline the process for registering new plant varieties and improve accessibility for service recipients.

The Cabinet also approved a 3-million-pound UK grant to support Jordan’s National Cybersecurity Centre to enhance cooperation and expertise in cybersecurity defence.

The Council of Ministers approved several agreements with international organisations, including a memorandum of understanding with Qatar to enhance tourism and business events and an agreement with the UK’s Office for National Statistics to boost statistical cooperation between the two kingdoms.

