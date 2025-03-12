AMMAN: The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday approved a project to develop residential land in high-density areas facing service challenges to provide state-owned land with fully developed infrastructure, improve public services and offer affordable housing solutions.

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC) will oversee the project after registering the land in its name. The first phase will cover selected areas in Zarqa, Karak, and Maan, with plans for future expansion, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Under the plan, one-dunum plots will be sold at a 50 per cent discount to their administrative value, while larger plots will be priced at full administrative value. To ease the financial burden, the government will offer interest-free instalment plans with a repayment period of up to 10 years.

The initiative is expected to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, particularly in construction, infrastructure, and services. It aligns with the Kingdom’s Economic Modernisation Vision, aiming to enhance living standards and boost key sectors.

The Cabinet also approved the 2025 buildings and tax draft law, which seeks to modernise and automate property tax procedures, enhancing efficiency in valuation, collection, and dispute resolution.

The draft law aims to ensure fairness in tax assessments by factoring in property type (residential, industrial, commercial, or agricultural), market value, and actual land use.

Taxpayers will benefit from deductions for depreciation, disuse, and land utilisation levels rather than full market value taxation. Additionally, an incentive programme will grant increased exemptions to those who pay their taxes within the first three months of the year. The reforms also promote green building construction, heritage site preservation and industrial and renewable energy development on vacant land.

In the judicial sector, the Council of Ministers approved amendments to the Law on the Establishment of Regular Courts, expanding the jurisdiction of the Economic Chamber to cover all first-instance courts beyond Amman, aligning with the Justice Sector Strategic Plan 2022-2026 to improve judicial efficiency.

The Cabinet also approved a regulatory framework for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, a key step in Jordan’s transition to clean energy. The framework supports the expansion of EV charging stations across the Kingdom, with companies assessing demand and ensuring system readiness.

The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) will set quality standards, while the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission will oversee electricity connections to charging stations.

To enhance agro-industrial capacity, the Cabinet approved the Ministry of Agriculture’s lease of the International Diamonds Industrial Zone in the Jordan Valley for food processing factories. This is part of a broader strategy to establish an agro-industrial zone promoting food security and sustainability.

Additionally, the Cabinet allocated land in Aqaba for two new agricultural projects: a 6,337-dunum date palm farm and a 1,000-dunum high-value crops project. Both projects, expected to be completed within three years, aim to create jobs and support local agriculture.

In water infrastructure, the Cabinet approved a $7.5 million grant from Korea to rehabilitate water networks in Jerash, improving supply sustainability and promoting water conservation.

The Council of Minister also approved electricity provision for the Partners for Investment Hotel in Wadi Musa, Maan, supporting the tourism sector, sustainability, and local employment.

Additionally, Jordan’s Digital Inclusion Policy for 2025 was approved to bridge the digital divide, enhance access to technology and support SMEs in the digital economy.

On the international front, the Cabinet endorsed revisions to the Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement with Saudi Arabia, aligning investment standards with international practices and encouraging cross-border investment.

During the session, the Minister of Finance briefed the Council of Ministers on Jordan’s credit rating, recently reaffirmed by Standard & Poor’s with a stable outlook.

The minister highlighted that the rating will attract foreign investment, boost investor confidence and improve Jordan’s access to financing at favourable rates.

The Cabinet also approved the retirement of Director General of the Social Security Corporation Mohammad Tarawneh upon reaching the statutory retirement age.

