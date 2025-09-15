AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday, approved a draft law amending the 2025 National Service and Reserve Service Duty Law

The law was forwarded to the Lower House in line with constitutional procedures for deliberation in the next parliamentary session, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The law is part of the legislative framework to reactivate the national service programme, which would be launched in February 2026 following HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s announcement of its reinstatement.

The amendments regulate the legal requirements for implementing the programme, outline acceptable cases for deferral, and empower the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) to provide training at its centres and institutes. These training programmes may be credited toward university requirements under instructions issued by the Cabinet.

The law also abolishes provisions granting national service graduates priority for employment in the public and private sectors.

