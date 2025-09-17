AQABA — The head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Shadi Majali, said that the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) recorded on Tuesday the largest handling in its history during September.

The handling to ACT recorded about 52,000 containers, pointing out that the existing overcrowding does not mean that there is a delay in transactions, but rather an indication of an increase in the volume of imports and exports, according to Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This came during chairing a meeting, in the presence of the CEO of Aqaba Development Company Hussein Safadi, the Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Investment, Mohammed Abu Omar and a number of executives at the Aqaba ports.

Majali said that during the meeting, the study of regulating the work of trucks transporting goods from the port to the various governorates of the Kingdom was discussed,

He indicated that the work system and supply chains in the ports of Aqaba are running normally and with high efficiency, and that what the port faces is nothing more than some organisational issues related to the work of trucks.

Majali praised the role of the Customs Department in organising the work inside the crossings and its efforts in clearing containers as more than 2000 containers are cleared daily.

While more than 1200 containers exit the port, stressing that this contributes to supporting the national economy, as the volume of exports and transit movement from Jordan increased from 6 per cent at the beginning of 2025 to 17 per cent until September 2025.

For his part, the Port's Executive Director of Operations Adnan Yaqoubi, reviewed the port's readiness and the volume of daily and monthly handling during the past eight months, noting the handling rate increased by 22 per cent, compared with the same period last year, in an indication of continuous growth.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

