AMMAN: The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) handled 494 ships in 2024, marking a 49 per cent increase compared with the previous year, with total container throughput reaching 848,000 containers.

Speaking at a press conference in Aqaba, ACT CEO Harald Nijhof attributed this growth to His Majesty King Abdullah's directives and the continuous follow-up by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, which have significantly contributed to the modernisation and development of the terminal's infrastructure.

Nijhof highlighted that the port accommodates over 1,000 trucks daily, with January 2024 recording the highest monthly handling figures of over 81,000 containers and 56 ships, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that ACT's operational success has positioned it among the ports participating in the new "Gemini" shipping service, launched by global shipping leaders Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk.

The CEO added that ACT also renewed its concession agreement with the government, represented by the Aqaba Development Corporation, for another 15 years in a deal valued at $242 million.

Nijhof announced the upcoming arrival of a "state-of-the-art" quay crane in April to enhance the port’s handling capabilities.

ACT has also introduced the first electric handling equipment in the Middle East, including 10 electric trucks, as part of its sustainability initiatives, he noted.

The port aims to reduce carbon emissions by 65 per cent by 2030 and achieve full carbon neutrality by 2040, making it the first port in the region to reach this milestone.

Nijhof stated that ACT has supported over 70,000 beneficiaries through initiatives targeting students, schools, low-income families, public safety and environmental protection.

The terminal has also signed agreements with key institutions, including the King Hussein Cancer Centre, Tkiyet Um Ali and Helping Hand for Relief, alongside collaborations with the Aqaba Directorate of Education and the Directorate of Local Community Development, he added.

