AMMAN — Al Mawa for Nature and Wildlife Reserve in Jerash on Sunday announced that it had welcomed 26,289 visitors since the beginning of 2025, reflecting growing interest in eco-tourism and efforts to preserve biodiversity in the Kingdom.

Reserve Manager Mustafa Khreisat said that the facility represents a “unique” model in the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The reserve was established through a partnership between the Princess Alia Foundation and FOUR PAWS international organisation, becoming the first regional centre in the Middle East specialised in rescuing and rehabilitating injured or endangered wild animals according to the highest international standards, he said.

Khreisat added that the sanctuary spans nearly 1,100 dunums of natural forest, providing a safe environment, comprehensive medical, nutritional, and psychological care for dozens of animals rescued or confiscated from difficult circumstances.

He noted that the sanctuary currently houses 33 lions, nine bears, three tigers, four hyenas, seven wolves, 17 monkeys, a cheetah and a wild cat.

The manager stressed that the sanctuary’s efforts go beyond animal rescue to include forest protection, reducing environmental degradation, raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation, and supporting local communities by providing job opportunities and promoting eco-tourism integrated with northern Jordan’s tourist routes.

He also highlighted that the sanctuary’s programmes include environmental education and community awareness activities, such as workshops and events for school and university students, as well as initiatives like the “Nature School,” which aims to instil environmental responsibility in children.

