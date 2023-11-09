AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh has announced the ministry’s goal of activating 1 million digital identities by the end of 2023.

Highlighting the advantages of digital identity solutions, the minister explained that “activating digital identities enables citizens to access their personal digital documents, enabling them to apply for government services”.

“Improving government performance through adopting digital transformation strategies is a substantial undertaking that seeks to improve e-government services, to increase access to integrated services with minimal human intervention and to provide comprehensive digital channels,” Hanandeh told The Jordan Times.

“The true definition of digital transformation can only be achieved by having a digital transition in the public sector... which is aimed towards accelerating internal state procedures, raising the efficiency and productivity of the public services, and automating government operations,” the minister said.

The automation of government processes and procedures leads to having more unified aspects of government, the minister added.

In 2023, a unified national register of services was introduced to serve as a unifying platform for all government departments and institutions, the minister pointed out.

Regarding the ministry’s accomplishments for the year, Hanandeh highlighted the launch of eight government smartphone applications and the enhancement of internal e-systems within several government institutions.

Two Comprehensive Government Service Centres were inaugurated in Amman’s Al Muqabalein neighbourhood and at Queen Alia International Airport. The centre located in Al Muqabalein currently includes 21 government institutions, providing 101 services.

The second branch opened at Queen Alia International Airport, provides 36 services from 15 different governmental institutions. The third branch located in Irbid is at the pilot stage. Other branches in Aqaba, Ma’an, Jerash and Tafileh are currently being prepared.

“So far, a total of 960 government services have been automated, accounting for 40 per cent of the Economic Modernisation’s executive plan relating to the digitisation of government services and operations,” the minister said.

Hanandeh said that the digital transformation process aims to increase citizen satisfaction, modernise citizen experience and stimulate economic growth to achieve increased revenue via optimised operations.

The ministry has focused on creating a digital infrastructure that supports digital transformation, through the establishment of data centres within the international standards, and the introduction of a private cloud computing platform that provides government institutions with all cloud-based solutions necessary for a successful digital transition, the minister noted.

A disaster recovery centre is currently being launched, in addition to upgrading the remaining digital infrastructure and building two other data centres, Hanandeh noted.

Ensuring seamless connectivity while being strategic assets to progress in today’s digital age, the ministry’s sustainable data-led centres play an integral role as they are designed to provide continuous operation and management solutions, while housing multiple components including networking equipments and systems, he added.

