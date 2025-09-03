AMMAN — The accumulative Agricultural Producer Price Index (APPI) stood at 118.6 points by the end of July 2025, compared with 111.2 points during the same period of 2024, reflecting an increase of 6.6 per cent, according to data released on Tuesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

DoS attributed the rise to higher prices of several crops, particularly chili peppers, bell peppers, and bananas, which contributed 35.9 per cent to the increase.

Meanwhile, price drops were recorded in the prices of other crops, most notably potatoes, eggplants, and colouredbell peppers, with a relative weight of 64.1 per cent.

DoSnoted that the APPI for July 2025 reached 95.8 points, down from 110.7 points in July 2024, marking a 13.5 per cent annual decrease.

This decline was mainly driven by lower prices of tomatoes, coloured sweet peppers, and cauliflower, which collectively carried a relative importance of 67.8 per cent.

On the other hand, increases were observed in the prices of white cabbage, strawberries, and guava, with a combined relative weight of 32.2 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the APPI for July 2025 dropped by 33.1 per cent to 95.8 points, compared with 143.1 points in June 2025.

The decline was due to lower prices of dates, aloe vera, and tomatoes, representing 70.1 per cent of the overall impact, while increases were recorded in white cabbage, green corn, and thyme, accounting for 29.9 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

