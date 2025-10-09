AMMAN — The number of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) during the first nine months of 2025 rose by 5.8 per cent compared with the same period of 2024, according to ACC statistics.

The data showed that the number of certificates issued increased to 31,144 in the January-September period of 2025, up from 29,445 during the corresponding period last year, according to an ACC statement.

The total value of the certificates declined by 5.3 per cent, reaching around JD985 million, compared with JD1.04 billion in the same period of 2024.

Iraq topped the list of countries importing Jordanian goods in terms of value with JD441 million worth of certificates issued under 2,615 documents, followed by Saudi Arabia with JD82 million (7,581 certificates).

Egypt followed with a value of JD70 million (806 certificates), the UAE with JD60 million (3,339 certificates), and Syria with JD59 million (2,780 certificates).

These five countries accounted for the highest shares in both number and value of certificates.

By product category, exports of foreign-origin goods totalled JD503 million, followed by industrial goods at JD175 million, agricultural products at JD140 million, and Arab-origin goods at JD85 million, while the remainder covered other items.

A certificate of origin is a document used in international trade to certify that goods in a particular shipment were produced, manufactured, or processed in a specific country, helping customs authorities verify origin and determine tariff eligibility.

The ACC issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and natural products, as well as for foreign goods re-exported or purchased locally under certain conditions.

The chamber also issues certificates for Jordanian industrial products based on factory invoices and documents certified by the concerned chambers.

