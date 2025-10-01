AMMAN — The Kingdom's real GDP went up by 2.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, “underscoring the economy’s resilience amid ongoing regional instability,” according to preliminary released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Tuesday.

The growth rate represents a 17 per cent improvement on the 2.4 per cent recorded in the same period last year. Officials attributed the performance to a mix of monetary, fiscal and structural measures that maintained economic balance and supported activity, despite pressures linked to the war between Iran and Israel.

Agriculture led sectoral growth with an 8.6 per cent increase, followed by manufacturing at 5 per cent, electricity and water at 4.9 per cent, and social and personal services at 4 per cent. Transport, storage and communications also made a notable contribution, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In terms of GDP composition, finance, insurance and real estate services topped the list at 18.3 per cent, just ahead of manufacturing at 18.2 per cent. Government services contributed 12.6 per cent, wholesale and retail trade, hotels and restaurants 9.5 per cent, and transport, storage and communications 9 per cent.

Key macroeconomic indicators also showed improvement, with national exports rising 8.5 per cent in July compared with a year earlier. Tourism revenues grew 7.5 per cent in the first eight months of 2025 to $5.3 billion, driven by a 14.9 per cent surge in visitor arrivals. Foreign reserves remained stable at nearly $23 billion, while inflation stayed contained and unemployment edged lower.

Investment flows advanced 14 per cent in the first quarter, while the Amman Stock Exchange broke through the 3,000-point barrier for the first time in 15 years.

Foreign investment on the exchange reached $6 billion since January. By the end of July, company registrations had risen 17 per cent, licensed building space increased 19 per cent, and demand for residential apartments grew 4 per cent in the first four months of the year.

