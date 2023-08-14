AMMAN — The joint naval exercise "Infinite Defender 2023" kicked off on Sunday with the participation of the Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN), Royal Boats Command and the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT). The event was attended by the Deputy Commander of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The two-week drill, designed to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations' navies, includes a series of joint maritime training activities aimed at enhancing strategic cooperation and defence capabilities within a common operational framework. The exercise places a strong emphasis on comprehensive maritime security, encompassing security training, counter-piracy operations, protection of critical assets, civil-military operations, and humanitarian initiatives, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

