AMMAN — Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), Hamdi Tabbaa, on Wednesday discussed with Cyprus Ambassador to Jordan, Sevag Avedissian, the establishment of a Jordanian-Cypriot Business Council to enhance opportunities for economic cooperation.

In a JBA statement, Tabbaa emphasised the deep-rooted, strategic bilateral relations, noting the association's keenness to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation to achieve the "greatest possible" benefits.

He said this prospect emerges, given the opportunity to explore various aspects of mutual partnership that would stimulate growth, enhance trade and provide new investment opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tabbaa stated investment projects in the Kingdom enjoy "significant" privileges for investors and cover numerous economic sectors, making them "effective" contributors to achieve goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

He also called for intensifying meetings and exchanging "promising" investment opportunities among the two countries' businesspeople and the private sector.

To boost economic collaboration, Tabbaa stressed the importance of developing trade exchange mechanisms and mutual regulatory legislation to contribute to increase volume of trade exchange and joint investments.

The Cyprus ambassador welcomed establishment of the joint council, which would contribute to strengthening the Jordanian-Cypriot business people's economic, trade and investment ties and support the two countries' private sector cooperation.

The diplomat noted Jordan has "promising" investment opportunities in numerous economic sectors, mainly in the pharmaceutical, food, real estate, contracting and information technology sectors.

