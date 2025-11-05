AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) confirmed that the Jordanian industrial sector continued its strong performance during 2025, achieving "positive" results at the level of growth, operation, production and trading on the stock exchange.

The sector succeeded in creating more than 6,000 new job opportunities for Jordanians during the first nine months of this year.

The total number of organized workers in the sector to more than 270,000 workers, with a growth rate of 4.5 per cent for Jordanian workers compared to the same period in 2024.

The Chamber explained that about half of the created job opportunities were concentrated in the food industry sector, as a result of the development of its exports and their continued growth during the current year.

This reflects the direct impact of industrial export activity, in enhancing employment opportunities and stimulating real growth, and confirms that the expansion of foreign markets has become a major lever for economic development and job opportunities in the Kingdom.

The JCI explained that the industrial sector achieved real growth of 4.8 per cent during the second quarter of 2025, contributing 39 per cent of the total national economic growth, which confirms its "pivotal" role in supporting the economy and creating quality job opportunities.

The data also showed a 1.76 per cent increase in the industrial production index during the first eight months of the year, driven by increased production in nine out of ten industrial sectors.

The industrial sector which is most notably construction +5.5 per cent, packaging +4.1 per cent, engineering +3.5 per cent, and iron and steel +37 per cent, the highest growth level recorded by the manufacturing industry in 17 years.

In terms of foreign trade, industrial exports grew by 7.5 per cent during the first eight months of 2025, representing 91 per cent of total national exports, while exports covered 51 per cent of imports, the highest percentage in the history of Jordanian trade.

In terms of industrial performance on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), industrial companies accounted for 42.2 per cent of market value, while accounting for 31.6 per cent of trading volume during September 2025.

The industrial sector contributed 42.56 per cent to the stock exchange's general index, reflecting the strength of industry's contribution to local financial and investment activity.

The Chamber emphasised that this integrated performance reflects a qualitative shift in the industrial sector's structure towards "high" value-added products, the adoption of digital transformation and energy efficiency, as well as the expansion of non-traditional export markets, including Europe and some African countries.

The JCI stressed that 2025 represents a period of recovery and qualitative transformation in the development of Jordanian industry, which has proven its ability to create job opportunities, stimulate economic growth and boost investor confidence, in line with the objectives of the EMV 2033.

It stressed that the second phase of the EMV is expected to bring about the actual and real launch of the industrial sector's potential to achieve the desired goals.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

