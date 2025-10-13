Muscat – In a move aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of pastoral communities, the Environment Authority (EA) will implement the first phase of the Pasture Resting Initiative in Dhofar in 2026–2030.

The initiative is expected to directly improve the livelihoods of 455,000 people in Dhofar and indirectly benefit more than 5.1mn individuals across the sultanate. It will also create around 1,500 green jobs and improve living conditions for about 1,100 livestock breeders in targeted areas.

As part of the initiative, 10,000 hectares of degraded land will be restored, an economic zone will be established, and a sustainable grazing system introduced to support long-term environmental and economic resilience. The announcement came during a meeting held by EA on Sunday in Muscat to review the final document of the initiative. The meeting discussed amendments proposed by various official and private entities, civil society organisations and the business community.

According to the authority, the initiative seeks to protect ecosystems, combat desertification and drought, and enhance the productivity of natural pastures across Oman. It also aims to transform the livestock sector from a consumer of environmental resources into a productive, sustainable contributor to the economy – in line with the objectives of Vision 2040, the Oman Environment Strategy and the national goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The first phase of the initiative will be implemented in the wilayats of Dhalkut and Rakhyut. It will encourage foreign investment in industries linked to livestock products and rain-fed agriculture for high-yield crops, leveraging Dhofar’s unique seasonal climate that extends for about three months in a year.

The initiative, first unveiled during Oman’s participation at COP16 – the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in December 2024, underscores the sultanate’s commitment to sustainable environmental practices and green economic growth.

