AMMAN — Adviser at the Prime Ministry for Health Affairs and the official in charge of the COVID-19 pandemic response Adel Bilbeisi on Thursday called for increased administration of COVID-19 vaccines to broaden herd immunity.

Bilbeisi told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the Kingdom has reached "satisfactory" rates for receiving various doses of the vaccine, stressing the importance of booster vaccines after sixth months of receiving the second or third shot, especially for the elderly and people with chronic health conditions.

The official stated that the national vaccination campaign is still ongoing in various health centres across the Kingdom, adding that the locations of these centres are announced on a daily basis on the website and social media accounts of the Health Ministry.

He noted that as of Thursday, a total of 4,815,000 people have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, 4,552,000 people were inoculated with the second jab and 674,000 have received three doses.

Bilbeisi said that a total of 239,000 people in the 12-17 age group have received their first shot and 204,000 received the second jab.

As for children in the 5-11 age group, 310 received the first dose and 230 received their second jabs.

He noted that most of the deaths recorded last week were seen in people above 65 years old, with 35 per cent of the deceased being unvaccinated, while the remainder had already received two doses, but not a booster jab.

