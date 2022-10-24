The Ministry of Health on Sunday launched the 2023-2030 National Nutrition Strategy and its executive framework, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), which aims to achieve better nutrition levels in the country, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the launch ceremony, Health Minister Feras Al Hawari said that the strategy reflects the commitment of the government and other stakeholders to achieving better levels of nutrition for all segments of society. The strategy is in line with the Royal vision, and highlights the necessity of achieving economic and social development goals.

He described the strategy as a roadmap for guiding the government and relevant partners towards preventing malnutrition, obesity, micronutrient deficiencies and diet-related, non-communicable diseases.

The minister explained that the 2019 national study assessing micronutrient deficiencies and nutritional statuses among Jordanians and Syrian refugees indicated a decrease in the prevalence of anemia and vitamin A deficiencies among children less than five years of age, with rates down to 19 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

WHO Representative in Jordan Jamila Rabi underlined the importance of proper nutrition as a basic human right, adding that diet changes accompanying lifestyle changes in the Eastern Mediterranean Region led to increased levels of obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases and decreased levels of lactation and micronutrient deficiencies.

