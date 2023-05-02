The government’s fuel pricing committee on Sunday lowered the price of diesel, increased the prices of unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline and maintained the prices of kerosene and gas cylinders for May.

Using the price formula for pricing fuel derivatives, the committee said that diesel prices will be decreased by JD0.03, to be sold at JD0.755 in May, down from April's JD0.785.

The committee also decided that the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will increase to JD0.950 per litre in May compared with JD0.940 in April. The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also increase in May, to be sold at JD1.185 per litre, up from JD1.180 per litre in April.

The committee also decided that the price of kerosene will remain unchanged in May, and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders, used for cooking and heating purposes, will remain at JD7 as usual, according to the committee’s decision, made in line with the Royal directives.

The committee, which meets monthly to adjust domestic prices consistent with oil price changes in the international market, said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for May.

Also on Sunday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for May at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

