AMMAN — Jordan is not expected to be significantly affected by rising global fertiliser prices, due to the availability of key raw materials such as phosphate and potash, according to a Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) official.

Ahmed Biss representative of the fertiliser sector at JCI said that nitrogen-based inputs have seen global price increases, but that the impact on the local market would remain limited, citing Jordan’s strong ties with suppliers in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The official told Al Mamlaka TV that the compound and specialty fertilisers required by farmers are available in the local market without significant price increases, urging against panic buying and stressing that sufficient quantities are in supply.

He also that rising energy costs and increases in some production inputs could have a limited impact on prices.

Biss also said that vegetable prices are not primarily linked to fertiliser costs, but rather to global food demand.

He pointed out that lower production levels due to colder weather contributed to recent price increases, expressing expectations that output will improve as temperatures rise.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

