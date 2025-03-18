AMMAN:The European Union (EU) has provided over 4 billion euros in aid to Jordan since 2011, supporting Syrian refugees and host communities, as well as funding infrastructure and development projects across the Kingdom.

According to official figures, the EU has allocated 431 million euros in humanitarian aid to address the urgent needs of Syrian refugees, host communities, and other vulnerable groups, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

These funds have enabled more than 220,000 people to access protection services, supported over 150,000 individuals through social cohesion initiatives, and facilitated the vaccination of more than 260,000 children. Additionally, more than 240,000 people have participated in health awareness programmes.

In the education sector, EU assistance has expanded access to basic and higher education for over 200,000 children and young people. The funding has also covered legal aid, cash assistance, emergency healthcare and education initiatives.

On the development front, the EU has provided more than 1.6 billion euros in bilateral assistance, focusing on economic growth, job creation, regional stability, and border management. This support has also strengthened democratic governance, the rule of law, and human rights, while enhancing education quality, social protection services, and cultural heritage preservation.

To bolster Jordan’s economic resilience, the EU has committed 2.2 billion euros, including 1.08 billion euros in macro-financial assistance, to help the Kingdom address economic challenges and implement structural reforms that foster growth and stability.

These funds have contributed to improving essential services such as education, healthcare, and water management. The EU also supports durable solutions for Syrian refugees, including safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Jordan has hosted around 1.3 million Syrians, with around 600,000 registered as refugees with the UNHCR.

Jordan’s 2024 Syria Response Plan requires an estimated $1.6 billion to support 10 key sectors, including refugee aid and services for host communities, according to the plan’s official website. Since the plan’s launch in 2015, international donors have funded 45.9 per cent of the required amount, securing $10.3 billion of the $22.1 billion needed, leaving a shortfall of $11.8 billion.

Data from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, indicate that the 2025 funding requirement is the lowest since the plan’s launch in 2015, reflecting a decline in international financial support.

Water and sanitation will receive the largest share of 2025 funding, with an estimated $368 million, accounting for 23.1 per cent of the total requirement. Most of this amount will be allocated to host community projects, with the remainder directed to refugee camps and additional support for refugees within host communities.

Available data showed that grant funding for the plan stood at $132.8 million, representing 6.8 per cent of the total $1.953 billion required. Of this, $39.6 million was allocated for service projects in host communities, while $93.1 million was directed toward assisting Syrian refugees.

