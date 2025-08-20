AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday inaugurated Jordan’s first industrial solar heating plant in Al Muwaqqar Industrial City.

The facility, operated by Rotografia Jordan–Walid Kilani and Partners, a leading packaging and printing solutions company, is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and marks a milestone in the use of renewable energy in the industrial sector, according to a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources statement.

Kharabsheh highlighted the ministry’s commitment to supporting such projects, noting they help reduce operational costs for local industries, enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian products in global markets, attract investment, and create jobs in solar-powered industrial heating, a field in which Jordan and the Arab world are taking pioneering steps.

The ministry facilitates these initiatives by integrating its equipment into the renewable energy grid, granting customs and sales tax exemptions for renewable energy and energy efficiency equipment, reducing reliance on conventional fuels such as diesel and gas, and ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

Preliminary studies indicate that solar photovoltaic-based industrial heating projects can achieve a return on investment within three to five years, with overall energy savings ranging from 40 to 90 per cent of annual consumption, offering long-term cost reductions for up to 25 years.

Founded in 2014, Power Source Jordan for Renewable Energy Systems L.L.C. is implementing the project. The company specialises in advanced renewable energy technologies, including concentrated solar power (CSP) and photovoltaic systems, and provides customised industrial heating solutions for steam, oil, and air, based on industrial control systems.

Thermal solar systems can yield annual returns between 20 and 33 per cent, depending on fuel prices, making them a safe and promising investment. CSP systems, in particular, are highly efficient, requiring nearly half the space of PV systems to achieve the same production capacity.

