AMMAN — The number of container vessels arriving in Jordan from the beginning of 2025 to the end of August reached 396, marking a 33.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, Jordan Shipping Association (JSA) Secretary-General Mohammad Dalabih said on Sunday.

Total container throughput rose to 556,844 standard containers, up by 22.3 per cent year-on-year, Dalabih noted as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JSA said that the Aqaba Port recorded “strong performance and notable growth” across its operations over the past eight months, reflecting a recovery in Jordan’s maritime transport sector and improved efficiency in handling regional and international trade.

Dalabih said that this growth is the result of sustained efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Aqaba’s ports and boost their operational capabilities, which contributed to attracting more global shipping lines to the Kingdom.

The association also highlighted a 28.4 per cent rise in passenger traffic, with a total of 235,654 travellers arriving and departing via Aqaba Port, a “clear” indication of the maritime sector's revival and a growing interest in passenger ferries.

In terms of exports, the port handled 4.36 million tonnes of phosphate, 1.59 million tonnes of potash, and 448,152 tonnes of iron during the first eight months of 2025.

On the import side, Jordan received 670,253 tonnes of wheat, 461,974 tonnes of corn, and 683,936 tonnes of barley.

The JSA also noted that livestock imports through Aqaba reached 121,896 heads of cattle and 685,091 sheep.

One of the most “prominent” indicators of growth was the “sharp” increase in vehicle traffic through the port.

A total of 58,418 cars were imported up to the end of August, representing a “remarkable” 100.4 per cent surge, the JSA said, noting that this increase was driven by rising demand from the Syrian market and the resumption of Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping lines.

