AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, went up by 2.68 per cent during the January-July period, reaching 108.60 points compared with 105.77 points in the same period of 2022.

A monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Thursday showed an increase of 0.92 per cent to 108.91 points in July 2023, against 107.92 points in the same month of last year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

