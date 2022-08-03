AMMAN — The Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC) on Tuesday said that clearance of electric vehicles increased by 227 per cent in the first seven months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

The commission said that the January-July period of 2022 witnessed the clearance of 8,648 vehicles, compared with 2,643 vehicles in 2021.

Clearance was conducted for 8,900 gasoline vehicles through the end of July, 2022, according to a JFZIC statement.

The first seven months of 2022 witnessed clearance for 5,777 hybrid vehicles, marking a drop of 42.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.