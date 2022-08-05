The highest temperature in Jordan on Thursday was recorded in Azraq at 44°C, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Raed Al Khattab, head of the JMD’s weather forecasting section, said that the highest temperature in Amman was registered at Queen Alia International Airport station at 39.6°C, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khattab said that the heatwave is expected to continue until Friday, urging the public to avoid direct sunlight exposure and to not leave children unattended in unventilated vehicles.

