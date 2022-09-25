AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the Arab SMEs Summit will kick off in Amman on October 29, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The summit will be organised by the UN Economic and Social Committee for West Asian States (ESCWA) in cooperation with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO).

Featuring 20 main sessions and 10 side events, the summit aims to help Arab small- and medium-sized enterprises access regional and international markets, manage diverse sources of financing, benefit from regional and international networks, and increase their ability to expand.

The summit serves as a regional platform, bringing together national and international leaders of public and private sectors, promoting development of comprehensive policies and strategies that support small- and medium-sized enterprises in the Arab world.

Nearly 600 representatives of Arab economy ministers, directors of official economic entities, economists, entrepreneurs, investment and business owners, will attend the event, in addition to experts and representatives of intergovernmental and civil institutions.

