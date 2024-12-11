Muscat – Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) hosted 14 major regional and international events in 2024 that brought thousands of visitors to the sultanate and millions of dollars in revenue, marking a milestone year. The venue continues to position itself as Oman’s leading hub for large-scale events, playing a key role in advancing the country’s economic diversification goals under Oman Vision 2040.

Among the high-profile events held at OCEC this year were the Middle East Space Conference, the International Occupational Health Summit and the General Arab Insurance Federation Conference. Other major gatherings included the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists World Congress and the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association’s 18th Annual Forum, which together drew more than 5,000 delegates from over 80 countries.

Kate Lancaster, CEO of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, described the sultanate as a prime location for international events. “Oman has amazing facilities, such a central location for the whole of the Gulf region and beyond, very easy to get to and a beautifully welcoming country. So this was the perfect location for our global event.”

The economic impact of these events has been substantial. The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association forum alone contributed an estimated US$33mn in direct and indirect economic benefits, boosting local suppliers, hotels and tourism-related businesses. The General Arab Insurance Federation Conference generated approximately US$9mn for the Omani economy.

Said al Shanfari, CEO of OCEC, underscored the strategic importance of hosting international events. “International events are truly the essence of why this facility was built in the first place. Our state-of-the-art venue is versatile, modern and sustainable – bringing together all the factors required to host world-class events,” he said.

“It is vital for us to understand the economic ripple effect these events have, not only on our direct suppliers but also on external stakeholders such as hotels, local SMEs and other services. These events firmly position Oman on the global map across diverse sectors, while attracting foreign direct investments to the country.”

Looking ahead to 2025, OCEC is preparing to host several high-profile gatherings, including the Muscat Global Knowledge Dialogue, the 3rd ISC General Assembly Muscat, the 22nd Arab Association of Urology Congress, the ICANN Annual General Meeting, and 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).