AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) exports in the first five months of this year jumped by 61 per cent, compared with the same period of 2021.

The majority of industrial sectors showed an increase in exports during the January-May period, except for the therapeutic industries and medical supplies, which went down to JD188 million, compared with JD228 million during the same period last year, showing a decrease of 18 per cent.

The Kingdom's industrial exports reach 142 markets worldwide providing them with some 1,400 products.

According to the ACI statistics, the chambers' exports totalled JD2.858 billion during the first five months, compared with JD1.777 billion during the same period of last year.

The US, India, Saudi Arabia and Iraq imported JD1.559 billion worth of ACI exports, which is more than 50 per cent of the total exports, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

India came first in terms of the countries with the highest value of ACI exports with JD652 million in the first five months of 2022 compared with JD255 million in the same period of 2021, showing an increase of 155 per cent, followed by the US with JD391 million in the January-May period compared with JD323 million in the same period of 2021, recording an increase of 21 per cent.

The ACI's exports to Saudi Arabia during the same period of comparison increased by 21 per cent, while to Iraq by 12 per cent, to Syria by 39 per cent and to Palestine by 35 per cent.

Exports were distributed as JD971 million for the mining industries, JD589 million for chemicals and cosmetics, and JD376 million for the engineering, electricity and IT sectors.

Catering, food, agricultural and livestock industries' exports stood at JD282 million, therapeutic and medical supplies at JD188 million, and leather and embroidery at JD174 million.

The remaining exports were JD120 million for packaging, paper, carton and office supplies, JD109 million for plastic and rubber industries, JD40 million for construction sectors and JD9 million for wood and furniture industries.

The ACI was established in 1962 and now has some 8,600 industrial facilities as members with a total capital of JD5 billion, and employ around 159,000 workers.

