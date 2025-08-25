AMMAN — Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh, stressed that the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), through its second executive programme, will prepare a new stage and methodology for investment in the Kingdom in partnership with the private sector, indicating that investment is the "main" engine for other sectors.

"Investment is not only an economic goal, but it is a message of confidence from the citizen in the country and the investor's confidence in the business environment in Jordan," Abu Ghazaleh said on Sunday.

He stressed that the launch of a practical work programme for the period (2026-2029) will work on "fundamental" reforms and strategic projects aimed at achieving "sustainable" economic growth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the sectorial working session to prepare the second executive programme of the EMV (2026-2029), Abu Ghazaleh said that investment is considered a "collective" responsibility, to translate its impact on the ground by supporting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and generating job opportunities.

He stressed that "we are moving from the planning stage to the second implementation phase, completing the workshops at the Royal Hashemite Court."

The Minister added that the private sector is a key pillar, stressing the need for effective partnership between the two sectors.

He said that the investment intersect with all sectors, and therefore investors will be redefined through networking with ministries and institutions to facilitate and simplify procedures for investors, stressing the need to build bridges of trust between investors, the government and citizens.

He also emphasised that the next phase, through the second executive programme, will see initiatives, including the development of investment opportunities.

Another initiative involves strengthening and developing the investment environment to attract and stimulate local and foreign investment.

It includes projects such as a data platform for development zones and the creation of a zone with a "flexible" regulatory framework that attracts investment in line with best practices.

Among initiatives is the development of a strategy to communicate with international investors and Jordanian expatriates, and the launch of a "promotional" campaign programme, through the holding of an international investment conference.

The initiative also will include improving Jordan's ranking in international investment reports through a project to prepare a matrix of reforms related to improving the investment environment.

He stressed that the upcoming phase will witness "immediate" measures launched by the Ministry, including the launch of a new investment map and the activation of the (Invest.jo), Petra reported.

