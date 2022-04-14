AMMAN — Eligible Jordanians are still allowed to register on the newly launched e-platform “kahraba.gov.jo” to register for the subsidised electricity tariff, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) said on Wednesday.

EMRC Chief Commissioner Hussein Labboun said that “two new categories” of registration have been opened on the official website, namely students and workers who have moved out of their family homes and relocated to another governorate, according to an EMRC statement.

