AMMAN — Minister of Investment Mothanna Gharaibeh, said on Monday that the total investments benefiting from the Investment Law between 2020 and the first half of 2024 have amounted to approximately JD4 billion.

Gharaibeh added that the number of investment projects benefiting from the law during the same period reached around 1,988 projects, distributed across sectors: 1,235 in industry, 411 in IT, 153 in tourism, 63 in hospitals and medical centers, 56 in agriculture, 34 in services, 16 in creative production, 10 in trade, 7 in transportation, and 3 in scientific research.

Gharaibeh's remarks came during the Lower House's oversight session in response to a question submitted by MP Ahmad Hmeisat on the public debt, investment volume, and the economic modernisation plan

The minister emphasised that the government had implemented economic reforms aligned with global economic growth requirements, which improved the investment climate, attracted foreign direct investments, and empowered existing projects to expand.

MP Dima Tahboub commended the government for its steps to reorganise the public sector and asked about the amendments to the Civil Service and the Human Resources bylaws and their economic impact.

Minister of State for Public Sector Development Kheirallah Abu Seileek explained that the amendments stipulate an increase to unpaid leave to five years, in addition to revising regulations concerning work outside official hours.

Abu Seileek announced that the new amendments would be issued in the first half of January 2025.

He said that the changes aim to keep pace with administrative developments, balance employee interests with public sector needs, and improve performance efficiency while preserving employees' acquired rights.

He emphasised that the amendments would protect the rights of employees appointed before July 1, 2024, including salaries, bonuses, annual increments, and mandatory promotions.

Tahboub said that 15,000 new families were added to those benefiting from the National Aid Fund, adding that the financial assistance provided to poor families is "insufficient" to meet their needs and called for collaboration between the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to utilise unused endowments to support the fund, as well as between the Ministries of Labour and Investment to adopt productive family projects.

In response to that, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa said, "We are proud of those covered by the National Aid Fund, based on a formula incorporating 57 poverty indicators and field visits to ensure continued protection and social assistance."

She explained that the number of families benefiting from the fund increased by 15,000, with the cash assistance program reaching JD265 million.

While acknowledging that work remains the best form of social protection, she noted the challenges some families face.

