KUWAIT CITY - The quarterly report of the Central Administration of Statistics revealed that Indian and Egyptian workers topped the list of departures from the local labor market due to the corona pandemic crisis. Indian expats decreased by 16.1% while Egyptian expats decreased by 9.8%

According to the reports by experts and observers, implementation of Kuwaitization policy which has been followed by a number of ministries in the Kuwaitis in the government sector increased from 76.6% to 78.3% and Kuwaitis working in the private sector increased from 4.3% to 4.7% in 2021. This is mainly due to the departure of 146,949 expatriates from Kuwait last year.

The expat labor in Kuwait labor market decreased from 81.5% in 2020 to 78.9% by 2021. The labor statistics at the end of Mar 2021 revealed a decrease in expat workers (excluding family and domestic workers) by 9.3% reaching 1,947,497 expats in March 2021. A decrease of 198,666 expats compared to their number is in March 2020.