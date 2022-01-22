RIYADH- The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition denied on Saturday the allegations of the terrorist Houthi militia regarding the coalition's targeting of a detention centre in Saada Governorate in Yemen.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said the Joint Forces followed up what was reported on the media after the terrorist Houthi militia announced that the coalition had targeted a detention centre in Saada Governorate at dawn Friday, January 21, 2022, and claiming that there were victims among the detainees inside.

The allegations were confirmed to be incorrect after a comprehensive review of the post-action procedures (AAR) was conducted according to the internal mechanism of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition, Al-Malki said, while noting that the Joint Forces takes such reports seriously.

The spokesman indicated that media reports that have been marketed by the terrorist Houthi militia reflects its usual misleading approach, as the alleged target was not included in the No-strike list (NSL) according to the mechanism approved with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen (OCHA).

Al-Maliki also added that the alleged target was not reported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and does not apply to the standards set forth in the provisions of international humanitarian law.

The facts and the Houthi media misinformation details regarding the alleged target and location will be revealed and informed to the OCHA and the ICRC, Brigadier General Al-Malki confirmed.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.