XIXILI is a proudly Malaysian lingerie brand that aims to help women feel confident, beautiful, and supported. With a philosophy of inclusivity, XIXILI believes every woman deserves a perfectly fitted bra that offers support and comfort tailored to her unique needs at every stage of life. With a wide range of sizes and designs, the brand focuses on comfort, style, and the perfect fit. With XIXILI's innovative Try-On in 3D Avatar tool, customers may now virtually try lingerie on with a 3D avatar tailored to their unique body type and measurements.

